Manchester United's loss to Liverpool was "the sort of performance and result that gets managers the sack", according to the Daily Telegraph's northern football correspondent Luke Edwards.

The future of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a hot topic on Monday's Football Daily podcast.

"I don’t necessarily think Solskjaer will get the sack now but this is really damaging," said Edwards.

"I haven’t seen any sign of improvement in Manchester United’s defence, which was a problem when Jose Mourinho was manager. They still have a defence too weak to win the big prizes.

"You can blame the manager and the manager always carries the can but you have to look at the players as well. Whatever the system was, to capitulate the way they did, you have to ask big questions of the dressing room. To start the game so slowly, to make so many individual errors, to concede five goals at home, it’s just not good enough.

"They are nowhere near a title-winning team. Eventually, a Manchester United manager has to win trophies. They have to be in a position to compete for the title and we can’t keep making excuses for Solskjaer.

"For me in my head, it's the beginning of the end."