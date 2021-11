Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 28, who is out of contract at the end of this season, has been included on Xavi's list of players that he wants to sign for Barcelona, if he becomes their next manager. (El Nacional - in Spanish), external

However, Paris St-Germain are the favourites to sign Pogba when his contract runs out next summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

