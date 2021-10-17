Callum Wilson and Jamaal Lascelles return from injury to take their places in the Newcastle starting line up.

Wilson returns after recovering from a thigh injury that kept him out of the last four games while Lascelles is making his first appearance since 17 September.

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Saint-Maximin, Willock, Longstaff, Joelinton, Wilson.

Subs: Schar, Shelvey, Lewis, Hendrick, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Gillespie, Gayle.

Tottenham are unchanged from the side that beat Aston Villa 2-1 before the international break.

Just prior to announcing their team news, Spurs confirmed that two of their players returned false positive tests for COVID-19 yesterday after returning from international duty.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Emerson, Romero, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Lucas Moura, Ndombele, Son, Kane.

Subs: Sanchez, Winks, Gil Salvatierra, Lo Celso, Alli, Gollini, Bergwijn, Tanganga, Davies.