'Go and get Pochettino now'

Manchester United should go and get Mauricio Pochettino now as their next manager, says French football expert Julien Laurens.

Pochettino is open to leaving Paris St-Germain to become United boss and Laurens thinks it is not benefiting either party to wait until summer to complete a deal.

"Pochettino always wanted to become United manager one day and now they are looking again for a new manager, his name is coming into the fold and this time it’s far more serious," Laurens told the Monday Night Club.

"If they want him, go and get him now. You’re big enough, you’re wealthy enough to go and get whoever you want now.

"Pochettino has 18 months left on his current contract so, whether it’s now or in the summer, you will have to pay PSG.

"Why wait? Because it would be exactly the same negotiation and PSG will say: 'He wants to go, why would we keep a guy who doesn’t want to be on our bench, who hasn’t really settled in and we also have a guy who’s waiting?'"

