Arsenal v Watford: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Arsenal have won 11 of their 14 Premier League meetings with Watford (drawn one, lost two), scoring at least once each time.
Watford have lost six of their seven away Premier League games against Arsenal, the exception being a 2-1 victory in January 2017.
Since losing against both West Brom and Newcastle in 2010-11, Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 31 Premier League home games against promoted sides (won 26, drawn five). The Gunners have only failed to score in one of those matches, a goalless draw with Middlesbrough in October 2016.