Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says the timing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure shows "the planning at the club has been poor".

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: "Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can't have any complaints. Managers get between two and three years at the top level and they have to deliver. The results and performances in the last couple of months have been horrific.

"That dressing room at this moment in time looks absolutely broken. They look completely drained of any confidence and like they have the world on their shoulders when they play football.

"Manchester United have obviously tried to crawl towards the end of the season. They have not got an option there. There is nobody waiting to take over.

"They are scrambling and reacting. It is three times now that they have given a manager a long contract or extension and then sacked them within a few months. So the planning at the club has been poor.

"They are waiting on Mauricio Pochettino not being successful at another club. If he did win the Champions League, Paris St-Germain would not let him go. He is the only name I have really thought suited Manchester United."