Newcastle v Brentford: Team news

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka featured for Slovakia during the international break and new Newcastle boss Eddie Howe said he now has a tough decision to make for the Brentford game.

The Magpies will be without defender Paul Dummett, while attacking midfielder Miguel Almiron was a late returner from Paraguay duty and will be assessed before Saturday.

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa and midfielder Shandon Baptiste are close to full fitness and could be in contention. Boss Thomas Frank also said defender Mathias Jorgensen has been "training a little bit" and will be assessed.

Meanwhile, centre-back Kristoff Ajer is still out and will have a scan at the end of November as he continues his rehabilitation.

