Dundee United beaten at home by Sunderland
- Published
Dundee United lost 2-0 at home to Sunderland in Saturday's pre-season friendly.
Jack Ross' side fell behind in the second half when Trai Hume headed home and Charlie Mulgrew's pass back ended up in the net for Sunderland's second.
Summer signing Craig Sibbald started for the Tangerines, as did 16-year-old striker Rory MacLeod.
United travel to face Fleetwood Town next Saturday.
Skip twitter post
90' | Full-Time— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 16, 2022
Two second-half goals from Sunderland are enough to secure the victory
🍊 0-2 🔴 | #DUFCSUN | #UnitedInPursuit pic.twitter.com/04qbDMix44
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post