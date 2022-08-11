Abeerdeen warn fans over use of pyro

Aberdeen have warned fans about their behaviour after £1,000 worth of damage was caused during the 4-1 win over St Mirren last weekend.

The club say 14 pyros were let discharged, some of which burnt the pitch and the surrounding astro turf. One teenager has been charged by police.

More than 40 seats and frames were "vandalised", while the club say an object was thrown at a St Mirren supporters' bus.

"For the past 10 years, St Mirren games have not required a Police presence," a club statement said. "As a result of these issues, that is now under review and could change. With that comes yet further unnecessary cost for the club.

"We strongly advise that no balaclavas are worn whilst approaching or within the stadium – this will only attract attention, it unnerves other fans and it’s not an image we want to encourage.

"A small, disruptive group is tarnishing the reputation of the club, impacting the matchday experience for others and costing us a lot of money that could be better spent elsewhere."