Manchester United have held talks with Benfica over a deal worth up to £100m, including add-ons, for Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21. (Mirror, external)

Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for the signature of Declan Rice after being impressed with the 24-year-old England midfielder's performance for West Ham against the Red Devils on Sunday. (Sun, external)

David de Gea has agreed a new contract with Manchester United on reduced terms but there is no guarantee the 32-year-old Spain goalkeeper will be the club's number one. (Telegraph - subscription required, external)

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's gossip column