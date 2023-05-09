'There's three more big steps we've got to take'
- Published
Sean Dyche says Everton's win over Brighton is "only another step" and "there's three more big steps we've got to take".
The win over high-flying Albion leaves the Toffees two points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play.
Dyche said his side always had belief in themselves.
"People will be out there thinking right, OK, there's life in that team but we've never lost sight of that," he said.
"It just reminds the players that their work ethic, their commitment to the cause, their commitment to the group is really important because I know there's quality.
"I've always believed there's quality. I've said it many times, but talking about it doesn't win you a game. It's the collective mentality to go and deliver everything you've got.
"We were very frustrated not to come away with all three points [against Leicester] but we got a reward for carrying on that mentality in their performances tonight.
"But it's only another step. I said that after Arsenal, and sometimes people forget that. There's three more big steps we've got to take."
Did you know?
Everton scored five goals in a Premier League away game for the first time since December 2018 (5-1 at Burnley), with this also their biggest margin of victory on the road since then.
Alex Iwobi provided his seventh Premier League assist of the season, his outright most in a single campaign. The last Everton player to provide more was Ross Barkley in 2016-17 (8).
With seven goals and three assists, Dwight McNeil is enjoying his best Premier League season for goal involvements (10), with today the first time he's both scored and assisted in a league game for Everton.