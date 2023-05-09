Sean Dyche says Everton's win over Brighton is "only another step" and "there's three more big steps we've got to take".

The win over high-flying Albion leaves the Toffees two points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play.

Dyche said his side always had belief in themselves.

"People will be out there thinking right, OK, there's life in that team but we've never lost sight of that," he said.

"It just reminds the players that their work ethic, their commitment to the cause, their commitment to the group is really important because I know there's quality.

"I've always believed there's quality. I've said it many times, but talking about it doesn't win you a game. It's the collective mentality to go and deliver everything you've got.

"We were very frustrated not to come away with all three points [against Leicester] but we got a reward for carrying on that mentality in their performances tonight.

"But it's only another step. I said that after Arsenal, and sometimes people forget that. There's three more big steps we've got to take."

