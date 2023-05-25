Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi to BBC Sport, on finishing in the top six: "We achieved an incredible target for Brighton as a club, Brighton players and Brighton coaches. We are very, very happy.

"Man City are the best team in the world I think. For us it was a very tough game. We deserve the point. We deserve the Europa League."

On the futures of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo: "I don't know the future. I don't know the policy of these players. I think they deserve to play in another level.

"But we have to be ready to bring in more big players because we will play four competitions. The Europa League and the Premier League will be more tough and we have to be ready."

