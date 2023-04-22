Fulham 2-1 Leeds: What Silva said

Fulham manager Marco Silva, speaking to BT Sport after the game: "Definitely well deserved in my opinion, to play until 99 to 100 minutes. We were the best team in my opinion, the first-half was more balanced. With better decisions we could have created more chances. In the second-half we adjusted a little, but we had to have more patience. We needed to win the second balls and be more aggressive.

"With our quality and our fast attacks we did well with the two goals. There was chances to score even more. The own goal gave that belief to them, but well played to the lads they did well."

On Harry Wilson's form: "A great finish from Wilson he deserves all the credits. It was tough for him with the bad injury in pre season, he is working really hard and when the chance comes which he has had he takes the opportunities."

On their league position: "I said yesterday everyone expected us to go down. Everyone talks about in football that we was favourite to go down and nobody believes in us. We worked with the quality we have we was really proactive we showed that in the first game against Liverpool.

"We are proud of ninth but we are always looking at the next game."