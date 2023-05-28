Analysis: Leeds 1-4 Tottenham

Simon Stone, BBC Sport at Elland Road

Yet another astonishing season for Harry Kane has not been given the credit it deserves because of Erling Haaland's exploits for Manchester City.

However, unlike Tottenham, the England skipper has ended the campaign in phenomenal form.

Since Spurs' Champions League exit to AC Milan in March, Kane has played 14 times for club and country and scored 14 goals.

Sunday's double at Leeds was delivered with its usual clinical efficiency and it took him to 30 for the season, equalling his best return. On only seven occasions, including this season, has the eventual Golden Boot winner scored more.

The 29-year-old is about to enter the final season of the six-year contract that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has, so far, refused to consider letting him get out of, no matter what fee is offered.

The big question now is whether Levy, or indeed Kane - realising he can leave for nothing next summer - decides now is the time to sever ties.