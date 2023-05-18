Kettlewell on not easing off, McGinley return & Johnston future
- Published
Scott Mullen, BBC Sport Scotland
Stuart Kettlewell has been speaking to the media before Motherwell's Premiership game with Ross County this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Fir Park boss:
Motherwell's form gives hope for next season and Kettlewell believes his side can still get better.
They are still going to be competitive in the three remaining games despite being safe. Finishing seventh is financially important to the club.
He is delighted to have Nathan McGinley back in light training. The defender has been out for 14 months and got a round of applause from players when he returned, but still has a long way to go.
The club has made its best offer to Max Johnston and there’s no issues over the fact he is yet to decide his future.