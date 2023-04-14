Pontus Jansson says he has played his last game for the club as he will join Malmo when his contract expires in June.

The 32-year-old's exit will end his four-year stay with the Bees and a current hamstring injury will likely mean he does not feature for the club again.

“I owe so much to Thomas Frank for everything that he’s done for me, on and off the pitch, over the past four years," said Jansson.

"I also want to thank all the staff here who’ve made me the best version of myself as a person and a footballer.

“The Brentford fans took me into their hearts from day one and the love has only grown between us. I wanted to play every game between now and the end of the season to finish on a high, but injury means that is not possible.

“As sad as it is to think that I’ve played my final game in red and white, I have so much pride looking back on my time here. I know I am leaving the club in good hands to continue on this wonderful journey.”

