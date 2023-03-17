Leicester City have eight players out of contract at the end of the season so the East Midlands club will likely have a busy summer in the transfer market.

Speaking to the When You're Smiling podcast, former Leicester City striker Matty Fryatt tackled the Foxes contract woes: "There’s got to be a whole new rebuild, a lot to be addressed in the summer, but they’ve got to get to that period still being a Premier League club.

"This season has been a bit of a mess and that doesn’t bode well going forward."

The Foxes are part of a nine-team relegation battle and currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League table with only goal difference keeping them out of the bottom three.

The number of players out of contract has some fans concerned that some players may not be committed to the club enough to keep them afloat in the Premier League.

Fan Paul Sherwood voiced his own concerns on the podcast: "Where’s their actual inner heart to fight for Leicester City if they know they’re going to be gone?"

The out-of-contract players include Youri Tielemans, Tete, Daniel Amartey, Caglar Soyuncu, Nampalys Mendy, Jonny Evans, Ryan Bertrand and Ayoze Perez (currently on loan to Real Betis).

