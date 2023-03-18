Dundee United 1-1 St Mirren: What the manager said

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin: "We're disappointed to drop two points in the manner we did - it's as soft a penalty as I've seen given all year.

"I've got to be very careful what I say because I've got a suspension hanging over me from something I said earlier in the season.

"I'll let your guys in the studio decide. Some might say it's clever from the St Mirren centre-forward [Curtis Main] but for me there's minimal, if any, contact.

"He's went over very easier and it's gone against us and it's cost us the game.

"I don't know how we didn't score at the end. We could've taken all three points at the end. I don't think there was a great deal between the two teams. Probably on the balance of play, a draw might've been fair.

"But for me it's the manner we concede the equaliser. I can't accept that with VAR and the technology to support us. There's not enough contact for me to warrant a penalty.

"When you're at the bottom of table and fighting for your lives, those two points taken away from us could've been invaluable."