The Athletic's Rob Tanner says Leicester are "too nice" and that Brendan Rodgers and his side need to "get a bit nasty" if they want to stay in the Premier League.

Tanner recently wrote an article about how aspects of the Foxes' recent form are ingredients for relegation, which sparked a response from midfielder James Maddison., external

"It has to come from the manager, he has to get the players pumped, in the dressing room before games," he told the When You’re Smiling podcast.

"At half-time I want Jamie Vardy to put his fist through a wall. Or kick a hole in the wall or something. I remember Jermaine Beckford kicking a hole in the wall against Brighton when he got sent off.

"You need that bit of something now and I am not talking about going round and hitting people. I am talking about that focused aggression, that structured aggression that can get them out of this now.

"They are so nice about referees as well, they don’t put them under pressure. We’ve seen so many times teams get around him. They are just too nice and nice guys don’t always win, so they have to get a bit nasty now."

Former Foxes winger Matt Piper added: "If this team plays to a level they could beat most teams in the Premier League. What teams have worked out this season is that if you are aggressive and front-footed and get after them to try to push to score the first goal, generally you are going to win the football match because they are going to fold.

"If I was a team now playing Leicester, I would just go full throttle at this team to try to get the first goal and they will fold."

