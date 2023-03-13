Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Casemiro is facing a four-match domestic suspension following his red card at Old Trafford against Southampton on Sunday.

It means the Manchester United midfielder will sit out Sunday's FA Cup sixth round tie against Fulham, plus Premier League games against Newcastle, Brentford and Everton, although he is available for Thursday's Europa League last-16 tie with Real Betis.

Casemiro's former Real Madrid team-mate Raphael Varane accepts the 31-year-old's absence is a blow. But he's sure United will find a solution.

"He's a player who's very important for us," he said. "He brings balance to the team.

"He was very disappointed at the decision. Nobody wants to go out of the pitch but it is part of football.

"We have a great squad and we have to find another balance without him.

"We have good players in every position on the pitch and we're ready for the next games."