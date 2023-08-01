Wolves have announced Neil Cutler as their new head of goalkeeping ahead of the Premier League season.

Cutler, who replaces Tony Roberts, has already started working with the first team and joins after four years on the coaching team at Aston Villa.

Sporting Director Matt Hobbs has commented on the "positive energy" Cutler brings to the team.

Hobbs said: "Neil’s somebody we know well. What was interesting was the amount of people I had recommending him, even other candidates for the role praised him, so for them to be so positive shows you the level of coach we’ve managed to bring in.

“He’s a big personality, with massive attention to detail – a real training ground coach who drives standards and brings positive energy to the place. We couldn’t replace Tony like for like, but there are certain qualities we looked for which Neil has.

“Neil’s developed senior goalkeepers at all the clubs he’s been at, but also brought young ones through, and with the investment we’ve put into the goalkeeping department, that was important to us.”

