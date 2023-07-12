Sean Longstaff said "it's quite sad" that he will no longer play for the same team as his brother Matty, but praised Newcastle United for how they have handled the situation.

Academy product Matty, 23, was released by the Magpies this summer, but will remain at the club until he is fully fit as he recovers from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Sean told BBC Radio Newcastle: "It’s sad, but that’s football. He'll eventually get where he’s going to be, because he’s a top player and people have seen that when he did play.

"We have played football together in pretty much the same team since we were nine years old. We’ve had a pretty good run at it and I’ll still speak to him all the time.

"He’ll still be supporting me and I’ll still be supporting him. The club have been great for him, especially the manager and Dan [Ashworth]. They have done everything they can and are going to get him back fully fit so when he is fit he can go out and kick on again.

"I’m really grateful for that and I know he is as well. It’s something that was going to happen eventually and we’ve just got to try to enjoy football while we can together."

