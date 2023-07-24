Consistency is key for new Dee, Aaron Donnelly...

The left-sided defender joins Dens Park on a season-long loan deal from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest and he is raring to go.

"It's is all about delivering week in week out and being consistent," the Northern Ireland youth international said on his arrival.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Port Vale, the youngster is keen to get a full competitive season under his belt.

"I feel Port Vale has given me a platform to push on and now that I have signed for Dundee I feel like it is about pushing on even more and showing the fans what I can do.”

Donnelly, who recently received his first call-up to the international A squad, is a player who delights manager Tony Docherty.

"I am really pleased Aaron chose us as he did have three other suitors down in England and he chose to come to Dundee after conversations with us and coming up to see the facilities," he said.

"I am hugely encouraged to get him here and he is an exciting young player, a good defender and he is held in high regard."