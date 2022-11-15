J﻿ordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

Liverpool finished the end of the first half of the season with a much-needed win. Darwin Nunez has found his feet and, despite it feeling like the Reds have been on a woeful run, they've actually won eight of the past 11 in all competitions.

The World Cup break is irritating for fans of club football, but a few occurrences might just work out in Liverpool's favour.

Thiago and Roberto Firmino were not called up by Spain and Brazil, so will be part of Jurgen Klopp's 'second pre-season training camp' in Dubai.

Caoimhin Kelleher, James Milner, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah are also not going for differing reasons, meaning Liverpool are less affected than rivals by players heading to Qatar and could therefore have a fresher group post-Christmas.

There's nothing Klopp loves more than time on the training ground with his players and, unlike in the summer when Liverpool travelled to various exotic destinations for glamorous friendlies, he'll get it.

A few January transfers, perhaps aided by wealthy new owners, may also provide a significant boost.