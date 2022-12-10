McGregor returns as Celtic lose seven-goal friendly with Rennes

Captain Callum McGregor made his return from injury as Celtic lost out in a seven-goal friendly against Rennes in Portugal.

The Scotland midfielder, 29, suffered serious knee damage in early October, missing 11 matches before the World Cup break.

With Cameron Carter-Vickers given extra time off after his exertions in Qatar and Josip Juranovic preparing for a semi-final with Croatia, the Celtic defence conceded four first-half goals to the side sitting third in Ligue 1.

Matt O'Riley levelled at 1-1 and scored again to make it 4-3 before the interval following a Kyogo goal.

Amine Gouiri netted twice for Rennes, with Martin Terrier and Lorenz Assignon also on target in the closed door game.

"There were some good bits, some not so good bits," manager Ange Postecoglou told CelticTV. "But overall it's been a good week of training for us.

"We got some good minutes into some players like Callum and Carl (Starfelt)."