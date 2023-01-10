New signing Iwata already clued up on Scottish game

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic's new signing Tomoki Iwata was swotting up on Scottish football even before a move to Glasgow beckoned.

The 25-year-old midfielder has joined Daizen Maeda in swapping Yokohama Marinos for Parkhead, leaving the J League title winners to reunite with his former manager Ange Postecoglou in Glasgow.

Iwata, the sixth Japanese player at Postecoglou's Celtic, said: “I knew already about Scottish football because I have been watching highlights of the games.

“I think the players in Scottish football have good ability and in general they are bigger. There are a lot of good players here."

Iwata sought advice from Maeda before making the move, adding: "I have been asking about what to bring - and especially about the weather."

Iwata - crowned the J League's player of the year in Yokohama's triumphant campaign - insists he needed no convincing when Postecoglou came calling.

And he hopes his versatility - he is equally comfortable in midfield or defence - will enable him to make a quick impact.

“The manager told me that after doing well in Japan he thinks I am able to do likewise here. He is expecting a lot from me," Iwata added.

"I just wanted to play for Celtic, so he didn’t have to convince me.

“My strong points are stealing ball and one v one duels. I would like to play as a number six. I think the manger expects me to play there, but I can also play as a centre-half and I will play anywhere to help the team."