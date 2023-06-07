Docherty wants a 'get better' attitude from Dundee squad

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

New manager Tony Docherty says unity and thirst for improvement will be vital if Dundee are to survive in the Premiership next season as he looks to take learnings from his Kilmarnock experience into his new role.

Docherty was assistant to Derek McInnes as newly-promoted Killie secured their top-flight status last season.

The Dark Blues will be the new kids on the block next term under Docherty's tutelage in his first job as manager.

"I take from it that the most important thing is it is done on a daily basis," he said.

"If you come in to this workplace, which hugely excites me, and if there is that alignment through the club, if we work in a way every day that we are trying to get the best out of each other but most importantly the players, then that is the biggest thing.

"There has always been a way of working with myself and Derek that I will take on board, but now that is my way of working and there are things I will take form him, from other people.

"But if we can endeavour to come in with a ‘get better’ attitude, we want to improve every day, that will stand us in good stead to meet our objectives."

Docherty's move to Tayside ended his long-standing partnership with McInnes and he is relishing the prospect of pitting his wits against the Killie boss next season.

"That will be interesting," he said. "It will probably be one of the fixtures I will look for first. I am good friends with Derek and I will always be that and it is an exciting fixture to look forward to."