'We can cause them issues' - Hearts eyeing first-leg lead

Frankie McAvoy has challenged Hearts to make home advantage count against PAOK in Thursday's first leg.

With a place in the Europa Conference League group stages awaiting the winners, the sides meet at Tynecastle before next week's return in Greece.

"We’re in our back yard and need to make it as tough as we can for our opponents," said Hearts head coach McAvoy.

"We have home advantage with a fantastic support behind us and we’ve got to do our utmost to take an advantage over to Greece, where it will be tough with the heat.

“There’s areas where we can cause them issues. We’ve worked on them on the training field and will try to make that come to fruition.

"It won’t be easy, they’re a good team, but with the right belief in ourselves we can get a positive result."