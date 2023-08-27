Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Nothing But Thieves guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown, who is an Arsenal fan.

Sutton's prediction: 1-2

Burnley didn't have a game last week and this is a tough second fixture for them, after losing to Manchester City on the opening day.

It is hard to judge them off the back of that, they were brave. But I think Aston Villa will have a bit too much nous for them and edge this one.

Joe's prediction: 1-1

