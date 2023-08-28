Dundee seal loan for Coventry teenager Howley

Dundee have announced the signing of midfielder Ryan Howley on a season-long loan deal from Coventry City.

The 19-year-old has spent his entire career at the English Championship club, where he made his senior debut in August 2021.

The Wales Under-21 international, who is seeking "more consistent game time" during his loan, has gone on to make five appearances for Coventry.

"Ryan's one that's always been on the radar for us," manager Tony Docherty said.

"He's a talented young footballer with physicality. I think he will be a great addition. He's one that extremely excites me and one I’ve really been hoping to get in the door."