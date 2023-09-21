Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Michael Brown says Wolves should be looking at this Luton game as a “must-win”.

Facing promoted sides at home in the early weeks of the season on paper offers a great opportunity to pick up some much-needed points, but last year such results were hardly a given for Wolves.

Their opening home game was Championship winners Fulham, fresh from a barnstorming 2-2 draw with Liverpool on the first day. The result? A goalless draw at Molineux, which could have been worse had Jose Sa not saved Aleksandar Mitrovic’s late penalty.

Three weeks later, Bruno Lage’s Wolves travelled to fellow newbies Bournemouth who had also just played Liverpool, been hammered 9-0 and had installed now-Wolves boss Gary O’Neil as caretaker.

However, it was another snooze-fest on the south coast as Wolves laboured to a 0-0 draw that made it three draws in their opening five games.

They did beat then-bottom side Nottingham Forest in October at Molineux, thanks to a Ruben Neves penalty but again Sa had to save a penalty to secure the result. Hardly inspiring.

When Bournemouth came to town in February, they burst Wolves’ two-match winning streak with a 1-0 victory at Molineux while the reverse fixtures at Fulham and Forest were both draws.

In the 2021-22 season, Wolves again faced promoted clubs early, beating Watford at Vicarage Road in September before slumping to defeat against Brentford at home a week later.

It was better overall though, collecting three wins and two draws from their six games against promoted clubs.

If games against teams in the mini-league at the bottom of the Premier League table are decisive, Wolves do not have comprehensive recent history of making them count.

They did it against Everton last month and victory against the bottom-placed Hatters – who boast no points and just two goals scored so far – would be a very appealing follow-up for O'Neil's side.

