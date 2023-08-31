Silva confirmed that Willian is "getting better" but still unavailable, as is Sasa Lukic, but Tom Cairney will be assessed tomorrow with other players who have picked up knocks.

Asked whether new signing Timothy Castagne will be ready to play, he said: "He did train with the team, [he] needs time to adapt of course but as you know you are talking about a player who was one of my targets from the first day we start to prepare the season."

With rumours around Joao Palhina's potential departure, Silva declined to comment on the midfielder, but said that "anything can happen in the next 36 hours".

He added: "It was a fantastic season, of course you receive some offers for the players. As I said the last few weeks, probably it is the first time this football club is receiving so many offers for players and big offers for some players, which means what we did the people are looking for. I think it is a consequence from our performance and what we did."

Silva also avoided questions on other potential incomings, but did confirm they are in talk with Harrison Reed over a new contract.

After their win on penalties over Tottenham in the Carabao cup and draw with Arsenal in the league, the Fulham boss said: "We had the right reaction after the Brentford [defeat]. It wasn't good feeling for a lot of them, as I said was a not a good performance from ourselves, we know why we lost that game, but the reaction was a group that wanted to show something different, that wanted to react to all the circumstances from the game that happened against Brentford."

He feels opponents Manchester City are "proving" they are the best team in the world right now, but his side "are confident we can embrace the challenge" and will approach the game the same way as last season.