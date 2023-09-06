Former Saints striker Jo Tessem has been explaining why Adam Armstrong "cannot play as Southampton's number nine" on the Goin' Home with Adam & Jo podcast: "The problem with Adam Armstrong is that he likes to play with things in front of him so that he’s facing the goal. When you play in a 4-3-3 formation and you are the striker in the middle, you’ve got to play with your back towards the goal a lot. You’ve got to link up the other players and get the wingers involved.

"You have to be the link-up player, where you play it up and play it out, but that position is also the outlet of holding the ball there and creating the space in the middle. But Adam Armstrong likes to run in behind and, when the play is in the midfield, he kind of gets that space to run forward. That's what he likes and that suits him. That’s why he’s much better [placed] in the midfield.”

Listen to the full podcast here