Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has spoken positively on his first few months of working with manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"I think the big thing for me is on the first day I came in, him putting an arm around me and showing me that he respects me as a person and also as a player," Colwill told the media while on international duty.

"That’s a big difference, him showing that there are two signs whereas the majority of managers may just look at you like a footballer, which he doesn’t.

"That allows me to work my hardest and makes me want to play my best for him."

Comparing Pochettino with his former manager at Brighton Roberto de Zerbi, Colwill said: "They have their similarities. They’re both caring people and when you’re on the pitch they want 100 per cent out of you.

"I think that’s the best managers, they’re perfectionists so they push you and push you and that’s what makes them both great managers."

