Will Faulks, Chelsea News, external

Chelsea needed three games to get their first win under Mauricio Pochettino, but now they've got it, the enthusiasm that has been building since his appointment can finally bubble over.

There's plenty of justifiable caution - let's not forget this was a newly-promoted Luton Town side who are favourites to finish rock bottom of the Premier League - but given the major improvements evident both in morale and performances since Pochettino's appointment, it was an important piece of evidence that this team is going to produce good results, not just good efforts.

What would really concrete this upturn would be turning those good performances into wins consistently. Beating Wimbledon and then Nottingham Forest this week should be a given rather than an achievement, but considering the team's issues in the past year, picking up three victories on the spin will mean a lot - no matter the opposition.

Consistency was a problem even under Thomas Tuchel, when Chelsea were a fearsome proposition even for the very best sides. If they can get back to efficiently dispatching the bottom half of the league without too many issues, the focus can return to forging a team that can go toe-to-toe with the very best opposition in the division in the games that really decide the top four.