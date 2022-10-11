N﻿orwich boss Dean Smith says Arsenal's impressive start to the season has transformed the atmosphere inside Emirates Stadium.

W﻿hen asked if Mikel Arteta's side have surprised him this season, he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "Yes and no. I think the consistency they are showing in getting the results has probably surprised everyone a little bit.

"It’s not been every game they are playing where you would have expected them to win. You look at the game against Liverpool and they actually created the better chances in the game.

"I thought the game would be a lot tighter but you can see a really good balance amongst the team, a really good spirit amongst the team and what they have got at the moment is momentum.

"You can feel that in the stadium as well. Just listening to Sunday’s game, it felt like the crowd was lifted as well and sometimes the Arsenal stadium can be one that isn’t the most atmospheric in the world, but they have certainly got that momentum at the moment.

"They just missed out in the last game on top four qualification so it wasn’t a massive step they had to take. They were playing well and well enough, they just had to start getting results against the ones who were above them which they have done in the first nine games this season."

