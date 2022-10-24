Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips did some solo work in training on Monday morning as his team-mates continued preparations for Tuesday's Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund.

Phillips has been restricted to three substitute appearances since his £45m summer move from Leeds United.

He has not featured since City’s previous game against Dortmund on 14 September, since when he has had surgery on a long-standing shoulder problem.

City manager Pep Guardiola said last week the England man was making good progress and his presence on the training ground will raise hopes he could be fit for the World Cup, with Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate due to name his just in just over two weeks.

Central-defensive duo Aymeric Laporte and John Stones were both able to train with the main group. Laporte didn’t appear to be moving freely at the end of City’s 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday after taking a knock, while Stones has not played since injuring his hamstring on England duty last month.

City have already sealed their place in the last 16. A point in Germany will be enough to win the group with a game to spare.

