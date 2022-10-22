D﻿anny Armstrong is continuing to bring smiles to the faces of Kilmarnock fans.

T﻿he magnitude of Tuesday's quarter-final goal, followed up by the quality of the strike against County, he knows how to get bottoms off seats at Rugby Park.

H﻿e doesn't stop, either. He picks up pockets of space, - albeit there were large gapping holes in the County set-up - attempts audacious efforts and most importantly, does it all with a real sense of enjoyment.

T﻿he confidence of this Killie side cannot be underestimated, but the personal belief showering Armstrong is palpable.