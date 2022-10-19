Steven Gerrard says he hopes to “fight and lead” Aston Villa through a difficult period and insists there is “no one on the planet” more determined to do so.

The Villa boss has overseen a worrying run of one win in seven league games, leaving Villa 16th in the Premier League.

Asked if he is drawing on the character he showed as a player in testing times, Gerrard said: “I’ve had tough days. But tough days are OK because you need to use them as motivation for when better days come. I’m a young manager, I take that and this is a tough period. But it’s a great challenge for me from a personal point of view.

“I want to prove to everyone I can change our situation. I’m here to fight and lead every single minute of every day and I have confidence in my ability to change the situation. I am game for these periods as I believe and know I can get through them.”

Gerrard said his players are giving him “all they have got” and insisted fighting for improvement should be in their “DNA” as Villa players.

T﻿he 42-year-old is currently favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave his post as his side prepare to take on Fulham on Thursday and Brentford on Sunday.

“I accept how I am being judged now,” he added. “The reality is no one on the planet is more determined to change it more than myself.

"When you play twice in four days, you can change the mood really quickly, but you've got to deliver. I'm all in for that. I know these players are better than their league position."