R﻿angers v Livingston: Pick of the stats

rangers v livi graphicSNS

  • Rangers defender James Tavernier has created the most chances (27) and has played the most passes into the box (113) of any player in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Rangers have only conceded six goals in their last 17 home league games, racking up 15 wins, one draw and one loss.

  • Livingston have lost each of their last 13 top-flight visits to Rangers stretching back to the 2001-02 season, conceding 35 goals and scoring just five in this run.

  • Livingston have taken just three points in their last 28 away league matches against Celtic and Rangers, drawing three and losing 25.