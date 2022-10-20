Rangers v Livingston: Pick of the stats
Rangers defender James Tavernier has created the most chances (27) and has played the most passes into the box (113) of any player in the Scottish Premiership this season.
Rangers have only conceded six goals in their last 17 home league games, racking up 15 wins, one draw and one loss.
Livingston have lost each of their last 13 top-flight visits to Rangers stretching back to the 2001-02 season, conceding 35 goals and scoring just five in this run.
Livingston have taken just three points in their last 28 away league matches against Celtic and Rangers, drawing three and losing 25.