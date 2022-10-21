Steve Cooper says Nottingham Forest are “more motivated than ever” to improve results and has called on his players to be “almost perfect” when they host Liverpool on Saturday.

Forest earned a draw at Brighton in their last outing but remain without a win in nine league games.

Cooper said: "We have to be almost perfect in all parts of our game to play well. But why not?

"We'll be going into the game with confidence. We know results are nowhere near where we want them or where they should be, but the spirit is strong and the togetherness is strong.

"We don't look like a set of players and staff that have had poor results - because that can easily happen when you've had some harsh defeats. We're actually really determined and more motivated than ever."