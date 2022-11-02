M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Any prediction that Aston Villa’s players, fortified by thrashing Brentford, would be fired up to impress Unai Emery at Newcastle turned out to be wildly optimistic. That result will have given him a picture of the task he faces, and the justification to plan with a blank sheet.

Where to start? The three remaining games - two against Manchester United and a trip to Brighton - offer the chance to road-test options. Working with the players for these matches before the World Cup break is probably optimal timing.

There is no doubt Emery will have done enough homework on the technical ability of his new charges. The biggest value of the next two weeks may be uncovering the personalities he is managing. If he reached the same conclusions as former Villa striker Garry Thompson did while covering the game at St James' Park for BBC Radio WM, he may have an inkling already.

"More and more [in the second half] I was slowly fuming, watching players wilt away," said Thompson. "When we went 3-0 down, players started disappearing into little holes."

Taking over between transfer windows, Emery’s options will initially be limited, but potentially not for long. Villa have already spent extensively, but changing a manager effectively commits to either laying out more money, or selling to generate cash to allow the new man to shape the squad.

Given past form, there is every reason to imagine Villa’s owners will back Emery and he has valuable time in the next few weeks to work with the club on January plans.

