Goodwin on short-term target, fan behaviour & atoning for rout
- Published
Ben Philip, BBC Scotland
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before his side's Saturday evening game with Dundee United.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Number of incentives for victory including maintaining excellent home form and third position.
The objective was third place before the World Cup break, so a win on Saturday will achieve that short-term target.
Goodwin urged fans not to damage their own stadium in light of the police warning against anti-social behaviour after 10 arrests prior to last Friday’s Pittodrie win over Hibs.
Wants his side to show a reaction and improvements from their 4-0 drubbing at Tannadice last month.
Haven’t suffered back-to-back defeats this season – doesn’t want to start now.
Jonny Hayes is close to returning – will be assessed tomorrow morning – but there is no requirement to force him.