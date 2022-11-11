G﻿oodwin on short-term target, fan behaviour & atoning for rout

B﻿en Philip, BBC Scotland

A﻿berdeen boss Jim Goodwin has been speaking to the media before his side's Saturday evening game with Dundee United.

H﻿ere are the key points from the press conference:

  • Number of incentives for victory including maintaining excellent home form and third position.

  • The objective was third place before the World Cup break, so a win on Saturday will achieve that short-term target.

  • Goodwin urged fans not to damage their own stadium in light of the police warning against anti-social behaviour after 10 arrests prior to last Friday’s Pittodrie win over Hibs.

  • Wants his side to show a reaction and improvements from their 4-0 drubbing at Tannadice last month.

  • Haven’t suffered back-to-back defeats this season – doesn’t want to start now.

  • Jonny Hayes is close to returning – will be assessed tomorrow morning – but there is no requirement to force him.

SNS