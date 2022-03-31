How Hearts can seal third early

Hearts are on the cusp of sealing a third-place finish in their first season back in the Scottish Premiership.

With seven league games remaining, Robbie Neilson's side hold a 14-point advantage over Dundee United.

Should Hearts extend that lead to 16 or more over the next two games and stay at least 16 points ahead of the teams in positions five to 10, third place and entry to Europa League qualifying will be secure.

Neilson's team visit Ross County on Saturday then host Hibernian the following weekend, while United are away to Hibs then complete their pre-split programme at home to city rivals Dundee.