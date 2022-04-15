'Let's be positive' - Your thoughts on Liverpool's Champions League hopes

We asked how you rated Liverpool's chances in the Champions League and whether they can beat Villarreal and go on all the way to win it.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Lydnon: I don't think the fact that we conceded three goals, at home, will determine as to whether we will get to the Champions League final or not. Virgil van Dijk did not play. When he plays, he gives a lot more stability to our defence. I think we will get to the final but Villarreal will make it very difficult for us. They cannot be underestimated.

Riz: Conceding goals is always a worry as Klopp tends to play open football and does not believe in closing the game down but very defensive opponents can stop you from scoring and reduce our chances of winning! Let’s be positive!!

Colin: If Liverpool play that defence against Villarreal we will go out.

