Chelsea v Crystal Palace: Team news

Romelu Lukaku could be fit for Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Belgium striker has returned to training after having Achilles pain and is in contention for the Wembley fixture, but Callum Hudson-Odoi remains out with back trouble.

Crystal Palace are without on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is unable to face his parent club.

The Eagles are hoping Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise will be fit.

Defender Mitchell was substituted in the 2-1 loss at Leicester last time out because of a calf problem.

Midfielder Olise has missed his side's last two Premier League outings after he injured his foot while on international duty with France Under-21s.

