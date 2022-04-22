Moyes said he won't put a timescale on Issa Diop's and Kurt Zouma's recover from injury. "Hopefully we can get them back as quick as we can."

There are also other problems affecting his squad, but Moyes said that "all clubs have injuries at this time of the season".

Moyes is happy his squad has a full week to prepare for the game at Stamford Bridge: "We’ve tried to give the players time to recover and get ready ahead of an exciting week."

West Ham are still training hard as the club challenges for fourth in the table and look forward to their upcoming Europa League semi-final. "We’re keen to keep them at it, sharp, ready to go and focused on playing," said Moyes.

He also said that fighting on two fronts this close to the end of the season is exactly where the Hammers want to be.

Nikola Vlasic "has been fine", said Moyes, after he was involved in Ashley Westwood's injury at London Stadium last weekend. "He realises he couldn’t do anything about it so it hasn’t affected him."

Moyes said Chelsea have had their "ups and downs" this season but they are still a top side.