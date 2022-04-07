Are Chelsea down and out in their quarter-final tie with Real Madrid? Or can Thomas Tuchel's side pull off a stunning Champions League comeback in the second leg next week?

We've been asking how you are feeling after the 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Here are some of your comments:

Nick: I very much doubt we can turn this around now but it should still be a great game at the Bernabeu. I believe we should concentrate on consolidating third in the Premier League and winning the FA Cup so we have a trophy. But most importantly, bed in the new owners and beg them to throw the cheque book at Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Gianluca: The difference was Karim Benzema and Thibaut Courtois on the night. Two great goals (unstoppable) and a great performance from Real Madrid's keeper - zero mistakes.

Steve: If Chelsea get an early goal in the second leg, pressure will be on Real Madrid and then anything can happen - maybe even a complete turnaround and a famous Chelsea comeback.

Paul: It's going to be a massive mountain to climb, but I still believe it's possible. If Chelsea go with a nothing-to-lose attitude, then they may play with more freedom and take more risks. Anyway, they should just enjoy the game, there are too many other distractions around their club at the moment. It's hardly surprising results suffer.

Alex: Chelsea 2021 and Chelsea 2022 look like entirely different teams. Back four seems checked out of the Premier League. Romelu Lukaku was a waste of money - Serie A isn't the Premier League. Interested to see if Thomas Tuchel hangs around for next season. Tuchel and Mason Mount are currently our best assets.

