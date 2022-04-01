Brighton v Norwich: Team news

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Graham Potter expects Robert Sanchez and Tariq Lamptey to be available despite both withdrawing from international duty.

The Seagulls will assess Alexis Mac Allister, who was forced off by a bad tackle in Argentina's draw in Ecuador.

Adam Lallana is back in training but not ready to play, while Adam Webster and Moises Caicedo are also ruled out.

Norwich are without Ozan Kabak, who suffered a potentially serious hamstring injury playing for Turkey.

The Canaries will monitor Josh Sargent's ankle problem.

This game comes too soon for Brandon Williams, while Max Aarons is likely to miss out after suffering a hamstring issue against Leeds.

Christoph Zimmermann and Grant Hanley are back in contention after missing the defeat at Elland Road, while Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele are long-term absentees.

Who makes your Brighton line-up?

Pick your Canaries side to face Brighton