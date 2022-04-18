West Ham 1-1 Burnley: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • West Ham have only won three of their 10 Premier League games after a Europa League match this season (D2 L5).

  • No team has drawn more Premier League matches this season than Burnley (13), with this now the most draws the Clarets have had in a single Premier League campaign.

  • The Hammers have lost none of their past 11 Premier League matches against sides starting the day in the relegation zone (W8 D3), since a defeat by Everton in October 2019.

  • Wout Weghorst scored his first headed league goal in 35 appearances (13 for Burnley, 22 for Wolfsburg), with this his first since netting against Stuttgart in April 2021.